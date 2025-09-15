Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) & Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) Critical Comparison

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) and Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neuphoria Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Anixa Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.17%. Neuphoria Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.22%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anixa Biosciences is more favorable than Neuphoria Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -67.45% -59.18% Neuphoria Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $210,000.00 459.31 -$12.55 million ($0.35) -8.37 Neuphoria Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,445.88 -$15.49 million N/A N/A

Anixa Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Neuphoria Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Neuphoria Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Neuphoria Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuphoria Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences beats Neuphoria Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Neuphoria Therapeutics

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded on December 23, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

