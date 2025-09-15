The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $2.15 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 420,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

