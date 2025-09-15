Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $178,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MetLife by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,406,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,410,000 after acquiring an additional 259,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,671,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,568,000 after acquiring an additional 236,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

MetLife Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

