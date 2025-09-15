iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT is Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,538 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,693,000 after purchasing an additional 374,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,229,000 after acquiring an additional 599,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $278,367,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

