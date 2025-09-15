Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $471.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $472.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

