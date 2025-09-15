Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.02 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $369.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

