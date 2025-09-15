Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,133,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,643 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $214.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

