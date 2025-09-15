Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 680 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 8,419.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after buying an additional 5,891,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

