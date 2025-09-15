Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after buying an additional 717,066 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $116.02 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

