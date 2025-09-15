Mizuho Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $123.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1%

XOM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.32. 2,716,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,453,725. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $478.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.