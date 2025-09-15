Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $93.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

