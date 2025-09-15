Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,395 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EFA opened at $92.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

