Webster Bank N. A. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $754.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $714.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $942.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

