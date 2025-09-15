Dover Advisors LLC Grows Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.9% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,595,000 after purchasing an additional 179,698 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $155.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.74.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

