Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $309,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.04.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $625.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.01 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

