Cultivar Capital Inc. Has $691,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2025

Cultivar Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cultivar Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $238.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

