Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 94,237 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 597,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 94,237 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 4.3% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $74,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $116.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

