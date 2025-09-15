Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.3% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,765. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

