Hickory Point Bank & Trust Sells 2,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Hickory Point Bank & Trust lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,372,000 after buying an additional 8,841,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.59 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.