O Connor Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $363.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,690.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,054.76. The trade was a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 850,112 shares worth $234,654,209. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $359.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

