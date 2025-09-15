New Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

New Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 80,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $241.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $242.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,137.64. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.