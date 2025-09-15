Ballew Advisors Inc Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $271.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

