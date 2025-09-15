NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.5% of NBC Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $108,572,000. CBM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,692,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.84.

Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

ORCL opened at $292.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.68.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

