Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Sells 39 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $2,095,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 85,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $479.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

