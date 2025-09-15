Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,685,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $604.44 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $605.98. The stock has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

