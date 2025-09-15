Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 56,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $359.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 850,112 shares worth $234,654,209. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.