Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $967.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $867.16 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market cap of $429.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $960.40 and its 200-day moving average is $974.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,380. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,130. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

