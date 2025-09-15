E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 268,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $158.02 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $369.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

