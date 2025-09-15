Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $71.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,418 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

