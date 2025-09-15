Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.16 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $41,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 25.9% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $423.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

