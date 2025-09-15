Parallel Advisors LLC Has $14.14 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.48 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

