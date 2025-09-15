Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 2,660 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. The company has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

