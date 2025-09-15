Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 2.0% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $253.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.59 and its 200 day moving average is $256.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.