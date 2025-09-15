Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Holdings Increased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

