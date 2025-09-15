GK Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

GK Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,765 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

