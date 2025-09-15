Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $641,000 Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Arlington Trust Co LLC reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.0% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $309,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $307,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 66.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $625.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.01 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $608.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.04.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

