British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. UBS Group cut shares of British Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of British Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British Land stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 381.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

