British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. UBS Group cut shares of British Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of British Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on BTLCY
British Land Stock Performance
British Land Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 381.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- 3 Stocks Positioned to Win With Strong Recurring Revenue Streams
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Adobe’s Rebound Has Room to Run: 25% Upside by Year-End
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- These 3 Stocks Are Shielded From the AI Takeover
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.