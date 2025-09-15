Short Interest in Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Increases By 125.0%

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.15%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

