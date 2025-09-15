Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Faraday Copper Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPKF opened at $0.91 on Monday. Faraday Copper has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

