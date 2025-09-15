Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Faraday Copper Trading Down 5.5%
Shares of OTCMKTS CPPKF opened at $0.91 on Monday. Faraday Copper has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
