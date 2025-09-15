RMR Wealth Builders Buys 135 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $646.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $725.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.04. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares in the company, valued at $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

