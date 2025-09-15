Paladin Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Paladin Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 163.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 171,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,061,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 64,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 127,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 62,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

