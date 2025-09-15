Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Evercore ISI

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.4%

BRX stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,953.97. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 802.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 109,559 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,245,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,811 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 579,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 704,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

