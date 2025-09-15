Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up 7.1% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $17,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,599 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,957,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,957,000. Finally, PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $26.06 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

