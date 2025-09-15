Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2025

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXFree Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up 7.1% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $17,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,599 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,957,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,957,000. Finally, PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,418,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $26.06 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

