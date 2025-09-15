O Connor Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

O Connor Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VB opened at $255.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

