Dover Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Dover Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,302,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,354,940,000 after purchasing an additional 390,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,123 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,087,000 after acquiring an additional 152,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,650 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $81.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

