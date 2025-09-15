iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Stock Holdings Raised by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.71 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

