Dover Advisors LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 527.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $166.18 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.