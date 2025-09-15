Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Acquired by Persium Advisors LLC

Persium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Persium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $124.98 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,618,897 shares of company stock worth $1,428,008,024. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

