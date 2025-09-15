Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VB opened at $255.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average of $232.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

