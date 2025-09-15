Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,101 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after buying an additional 2,829,060 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after buying an additional 1,002,115 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,082,000 after buying an additional 456,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,231,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,566,000 after buying an additional 399,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1092 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

